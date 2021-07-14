Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic Poses for the Camera

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is expected to release the new lineup of smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked next month and two new foldable devices, and so far, we have had a lot of information on what might be in store. Today, we have our first proper look at the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and the standard Galaxy Watch4 leaked from all angles.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Camera#Amazon Canada#The Galaxy Watch4#Gps#Nfc#Lte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
NFL
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock

Recent iPhone 13 leaks have told us to expect a very different iPhone range to the one we all expected. And now a new report has revealed what is, arguably, Apple’s most surprising iPhone 13 design decision. In a new exclusive, Bloomberg’s always-excellent Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reveal that...
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Tipped to Use Punch Hole Selfie Camera

The future generations of Galaxy S-series phones may skip the under-display selfie camera technology. Samsung is reportedly in the works to brings the next Galaxy S-series, which is likely to be called Galaxy S22 series. It was earlier rumored that Samsung may use an under-display selfie camera for the S22 series. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Galaxy S22 series will stick with the punch-hole style selfie camera.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Samsung video low-key previews the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Watch4 in action

It's an open secret that Samsung is on the cusp of launching its newest hardware. Both new foldables and new smartwatches from the company have leaked out multiple times, showing off refreshes for the Galaxy Z-series and new Wear OS-equipped smartwatches. Not looking to be left out of the fun, Samsung has decided to tease new hardware all on its own, as a new YouTube video shows off some upcoming gadgets in style.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Google Pixel Fold Will Ship with an Ultra-Thin Glass Layer

At this point, we are all aware of the fact that Google has been working on a foldable Pixel for some time now. The confirmation came for this back in May 2019 when the company talked about how they are prototyping foldable displays and multiple other hardware technologies. However, at that time, there were no plans shared about the new device. Then there were references of a foldable Pixel device that leaked last year and while there was not much information to go along with, we figured it was going to happen. The cycle kept going on and on, and the latest report suggests that a foldable Pixel might become a reality sooner rather than later.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 could arrive with 200MP primary camera thanks to Olympus?

It seems that many things can change in a week. For example, just seven days ago, we saw well-known leaker Ice Universe claiming that we would not get a 200MP camera sensor on the next iteration of the Galaxy S series. But now, a new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 may once again feature a 200MP primary sensor on its camera setup.
NFLWired

Review: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Affordable. Two-day battery life, good performance, large 90-Hz LCD screen. Has a MicroSD card slot, headphone jack, NFC, and reliable fingerprint sensor. Broad 5G connectivity. Decent cameras. Four years of security updates and two OS upgrades are among the best for a phone at this price. Bottom-firing speaker is easy to block in landscape mode. Cameras still can't match the Pixel 4A's quality, particularly at night.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

12 Tips for Getting More From the Galaxy S21 Camera App

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphone, you've chosen wisely. There's so much about these phones that's impressive, including the multi-camera setup. If you've splurged on the S21 Ultra, you have an even more impressive camera setup. But you still have a pretty awesome smartphone with the S21 or S21+.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series to feature all-new Exynos W920 chipset

After a faulty early listing on Amazon Canada yesterday, more details surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 series have emerged. SamMobile reports that the wearables will be powered by the all-new Exynos W920 chipset which should offer significant performance gains over its predecessors. For reference, all Samsung Watches dating back to 2018’s Galaxy Watch have utilized the 10nm Exynos 9110.

Comments / 0

Community Policy