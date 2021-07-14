Loki ending explained: how the finale sets up the next big Marvel villain

Wow. Wow! Wow. Feel free to read those wows in Owen Wilson's voice. Hell, read this entire damn thing in Owen Wilson's voice. There are no rules anymore. Because the season finale of Loki, which premiered on Disney+ Wednesday morning, blew the entire lid off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's proverbial pickle jar. There's really no right place to start. We learned that Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conquerer was he who remains after all. Loki and Sylvie have the philosophical-existential-romantic battle that'll certainly go down in the MCU's history books as one of its best finale sequences. It all ends with Sylvie plunging a dagger into Kang's heart, which—long story that we're about to get to—jumpstarts the multiversal war that will shape just about all of the MCU's Phase 4 action. Oh, and Loki gets booted to a separate timeline, which has already been conquered by Kang. It's a lot! Breathe, friend. Just breathe. We're going to break it down.