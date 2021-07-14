Cancel
Loki ending explained: how the finale sets up the next big Marvel villain

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
The Loki ending was wild. The finale not only dropped a season’s worth of lore into our laps, but also helped set up what could – arguably – be a decade’s worth of Marvel movies and shows. That’s all thanks to one man. And we’re not talking about Loki. The...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Loki report hints at Tom Hiddleston returning to the MCU very soon

Loki might have only just wrapped on Disney Plus, but it seems we might be seeing Tom Hiddleston back as the trickster God sooner rather than later. A new report from THR suggests that Hiddleston will be reprising his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, which is due out next year. This is the first time Hiddleston has been linked to the film, though the report says that Marvel hasn't confirmed the news.
TV SeriesReporter

‘Loki’ Season 1 Finale: Loki & Sylvie Unleash the MCU’s Next Big Bad (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1 episode 6, “For All Time, Always.”]. Marvel fans know that one project tends to set up another; think Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) talking to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) about the Avengers Initiative, or, of course, Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) vowing to “do it himself” in the post-credits scene of The Avengers. So certain assumptions were being made heading into Loki based on Marvel’s upcoming slate of films, which all involve the multiverse — namely, that the TVA wouldn’t survive, the timelines would be set free and Kang the Conqueror, a formidable foe from the comics, might even make an appearance (he’s set to star in the next Ant-Man venture, with Jonathan Majors playing him).
MoviesComicBook

Batman v Superman Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Through 13 years in Hollywood, Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, a feat no franchise has come close to toppling. Pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics, the MCU has outpaced its direct rival — Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe — by nearly $18 million, and the gap will likely only grow as Marvel Studios continues to release four movies a year. It's a night and day difference between the two franchises, and that's something Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer knows all too well. According to the scribe, it's simply a matter of having the right infrastructure in place.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Warns Fans to Not Spoil ‘Loki’ Finale

Lately, Disney+ has been producing a lot more original content, but it seems that spoilers are becoming an issue. With new TV series episodes constantly being pumped out on the platform each week on Wednesdays and Fridays, there is always something new for subscribers to watch. Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s newest series that fans cannot get enough of is Loki!
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

That Loki villain is not who you think it is

Loki had one more trick up its sleeve for its finale. Everything had been leading to a big reveal of who was behind the curtain and pulling the strings in the TVA. The clues were there: from Alioth, to a 31st Century weapon, and even the presence of Ravonna Renslayer – it all pointed to a Kang the Conqueror appearance in the sixth and final episode of the Disney Plus series.
TV SeriesEsquire

The Loki Finale Just About Sets Up the MCU's Entire Future

Wow. Wow! Wow. Feel free to read those wows in Owen Wilson's voice. Hell, read this entire damn thing in Owen Wilson's voice. There are no rules anymore. Because the season finale of Loki, which premiered on Disney+ Wednesday morning, blew the entire lid off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's proverbial pickle jar. There's really no right place to start. We learned that Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conquerer was he who remains after all. Loki and Sylvie have the philosophical-existential-romantic battle that'll certainly go down in the MCU's history books as one of its best finale sequences. It all ends with Sylvie plunging a dagger into Kang's heart, which—long story that we're about to get to—jumpstarts the multiversal war that will shape just about all of the MCU's Phase 4 action. Oh, and Loki gets booted to a separate timeline, which has already been conquered by Kang. It's a lot! Breathe, friend. Just breathe. We're going to break it down.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki season 2 announced – and here’s when it could start filming

Loki season 2 has been quite literally rubber-stamped. And don’t worry if you haven’t watched the Loki finale yet, there are no spoilers here. The follow up to Tom Hiddleston’s Disney Plus series was announced during the finale’s mid-credits sting. If you didn’t stick around, you missed a shot of a TVA Variant Case File: that of a certain Loki Laufeyson.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

‘Loki’ Cut An Incredible Rocket Raccoon Cameo

Marvel’s Loki series is currently available on Disney+ and for fans that cannot wait for Season 2, Marvel Studios dropped Assembled: The Making of Loki, which contains many amazing behind-the-scenes details for the latest Marvel Studios original series smash hit. One of the details that has Marvel fans talking the...
TV Seriesactionnewsnow.com

'Loki's' audacious ending is really just the beginning of Marvel's next chapter

The big news about the "Loki" finale, as it turned out, is that it wasn't really a finale at all, but rather more of a beginning than an ending. Not only did the sixth episode introduce Jonathan Majors as comic-book villain Kang the Conqueror (even if the "Kang" part of the name went unsaid), but it closed by announcing during the credit sequence that the Marvel series would return for a second season, which explains all the loose ends left dangling across its timeline.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Loki's Villain Reveal In The Finale Was An Unintentional Reference To David Fincher's Se7en

Spoilers below for the final episode of Loki Season 1, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!. Though one might not automatically use the same breath to speak of Tom Hiddleston's easter egg-filled MCU series Loki and David Fincher's 1995 thriller Se7en, there is indeed connective tissue to be found. From its distinction as a conversation-driven genre project to its detail-focused credits scene to that specific piece of music used in Episode 2's library scene, Se7en is in this show's bloodstream. But when it comes to Jonathan Majors' arrival as He Who Remains being wildly comparable to Kevin Spacey's arrival as John Doe, Loki director Kate Herron says it wasn't a direct homage.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Season Finale Questions: How Did Loki Wind Up in a New Timeline?

Warning: Full spoilers for all six Season 1 episodes of Marvel's Loki follow... Now that the dust has settled on the mind-bending Season 1 Loki finale, which signals a major shift for the entire MCU, we've got a handful of questions. That's right, the theories aren't exactly flowing as freely following Episode 6, but in true TV cliffhanger fashion, we have a ton of stuff we want answered. Yes, the questions have been flying fast and furiously in the IGN Loki Slack channel. Especially since the events of Loki directly affect a long-running mega-movie franchise you may have heard of called the MCU.
MoviesVanity Fair

What Loki’s Final Location Reveals About Its Big Villain

The films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gone all kinds of odd places—from outer space to the halls of the Norse gods, fictional Eastern European and African nations, and, well, Miami, Florida. But in creating Loki, Marvel decided to take Tom Hiddleston’s popular god of mischief on a ride through time itself.

