Huntington Beach, CA

Trivia Night in Huntington Beach

By Brittany Tesmer
surfcityusa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to round up a crew of your friends and family for some bar trivia in Huntington Beach. Test your knowledge on the weirdest and best facts in the world while enjoying delicious beer and food surrounded by the ones you love. Trivia isn't about how much you know, or even about winning. It's about showing up and having fun. It's about finding a unique way to experience Surf City USA, meeting new people, and drinking and eating so much that you forget to play the final round. Even though the only thing at stake is a gift card, Huntington Beach trivia night crowds get more fired up about a trivia game than sporting events, making it one of the best ways to immerse yourself into the Huntington Beach community. And if you pay attention, you might even learn a few things. Like how in 1991 Huntington Beach officially adopted the Surf City USA nickname. After all, what else are you doing during the weekday evenings anyway?

