Man Strikes Car With Pry Bar

On Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Samuel A. Luyando, age 31, of Lyons, New York and Christian Lormil, age 30, of Lyons, New York. The arrests stem from an investigation into a verbal dispute which occurred on July 12th, 2021 in the Tops parking lot located at 1963 RTE 5 & 20 in the Town of Seneca Falls. Following the investigation, it was determined that Luyando and Lormil damaged a vehicle belonging to the victim. Luyando and Lormil were both charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor. Luyando and Lormil were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear before the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.