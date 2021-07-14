Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Man Strikes Car With Pry Bar

By Greg Cotterill
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say two people were arrested after an altercation at a local business. On Tuesday, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested 21-year old Ford J. Petrie, of Romulus and 30-year old Thomas R. McNeill, of Seneca Falls. On Monday police were called to a business on State Route 414, where...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Romulus, NY
Romulus, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Route 414#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Sodus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Charged with DWI and Endangering Welfare of a Child

A Sodus man was arrested Saturday on a DWI charge with a child present. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stephen J Verstreate of Sodus following a report of a property damage collision on Armitage Road in the town of Galen. Verstreate was allegedly driving when his vehicle’s brakes failed causing him to strike the Armitage Road Bridge, . His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.13%. He also had a four year old child with him at the time of collision. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. He will answer these charges at a later date.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Accused of Canandaigua Burglary

The man police say is responsible for breaking into a home in the city of Canandaigua, stealing a car parked inside of a garage, and taking off when confronted by the homeowner, is now in their custody. 31-year old Sean Harloff, of Farmington, was arrested following an extensive multi-agency investigation...
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Accused of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

State Police have wrapped up their investigation into a two-car accident that happened on June 24th in the town of Lyons and have charged one of the drivers with aggravated vehicular assault. Cassie Conolly, of Lyons, is accused of causing serious physical injury to another driver while operating a motor...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested After Driving Into another Vehicle

On July 19th 2021, at 3:17 P.M. the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Darnell Daniels, age 23, of Seneca Falls for harassment in the second degree, disorderly conduct, Reckless Driving, Unregistered motor vehicle, Unlicensed operator, Uninspected motor vehicle, and Operating with no Front/rear bumper. The arrest stems from a 911 call for a property damage accident where Daniels drove his vehicle into someone else’s vehicle and then got into a verbal argument with and struck the female victim. Daniels was secured at the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
Sodus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Killed in Crash

A Wayne County man is dead after a one car crash in the town of Arcadia Friday. The Sheriff’s Department says 55 year old Michael Case of Sodus ran off the road for unknown reasons on Welcher Road Friday afternoon. His car rolled over and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Couple Arrested After Parking Lot Dispute

On Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Samuel A. Luyando, age 31, of Lyons, New York and Christian Lormil, age 30, of Lyons, New York. The arrests stem from an investigation into a verbal dispute which occurred on July 12th, 2021 in the Tops parking lot located at 1963 RTE 5 & 20 in the Town of Seneca Falls. Following the investigation, it was determined that Luyando and Lormil damaged a vehicle belonging to the victim. Luyando and Lormil were both charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor. Luyando and Lormil were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear before the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:49 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested David H. Derby, age 28, of Rochester, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued in June out of the Town of Seneca Falls Court after he failed to appear for the original charges of disorderly conduct and harassment in the second degree. Derby was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Accused of Firing Air-Gun Off in the City

An 18 year old Geneva man faces a felony criminal mischief charge after he allegedly discharged an air-gun multiple times at a city owned garbage can in a city park. Police also charged Jacob Rivera with a city code violation of discharging a firearm within city limits. Police say Rivera caused more than $250 worth of damage to city property.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Rose Woman Charged With Drugged Driving

A Town of Rose woman has been charged in connection with a traffic stop in the Town of Williamson on November 1st, 2020. Rachel Rossborough was driving in an erratic manner on State Route 104, at one point forcing another vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway. She was arrested...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Accused of Selling Meth in City

A 38 year old Geneva man was arrested by the city police department on a warrant charging him with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance. Nathaniel Waffner is accused of selling methamphetamine in the city of Geneva. He was being held for arraignment.
Addison, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Fire Damages Addison Barn

A barn suffered heavy damage in an early Friday morning fire in the town of Addison. WENY-TV reports the fire took place in a barn off John Rial Road. Tanker trucks had to respond, because there are no hydrants nearby. Nothing more is known about the fire at this time.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Teen Found

UPDATE: He has been located. Your help is needed in attempting to find a missing 14-year old Canandaigua boy. Joseph Cavanaugh, Junior, was last seen Wednesday afternoon walking east in the 100 block of West Gibson Street in the city after an argument with a family member. Cavanaugh was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes.
Schuyler County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Convicted of Felony DWI in Schuyler County

A four-day jury trial in Schuyler County concluded Thursday with a Dundee man being found guilty of felony DWI. Adam Mowry’s conviction stems from his February 2020 arrest for stopping on County Road 23 in Tyrone and falling asleep on the road while on his ATV. A Sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office testified that after Mowry was awakened, he was visibly intoxicated. He refused all field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

14-Year-Old Struck and Killed By Car; Driver Charged With DWI

A 14-year old girl was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night in the town of Ithaca. A 13-year old that was also struck suffered a broken arm and is listed in stable condition at Cayuga Medical Center. The driver of the car, 37-year old Robert Defelice, of Ithaca, fled the scene in the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road but a car grill with a Volvo emblem on it was found lying in the road and he was located a short time later.
Ontario County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Man in Custody Accused of Transporting Drugs from NYC to Ontario County

A Brooklyn man that police say is responsible for moving a significant amount of drugs from New York City to Ontario County is now behind bars. 40-year old Johnny Ray Rogers, is accused of selling Fentanyl with another man to the Ontario Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit in 2018. Police learned of Rogers’s identity in 2019 and in September of that year he was indicted on multiple felony counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Unable to locate Rogers, a valid address for him in Brooklyn was finally discovered and authorities from Delaware County arrested him Wednesday.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Store Owner, Two Others Arrested For May Incident at All-American Mart

Three arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing that occurred on May 19th at the All-American Mart in Auburn. Police say a group of people went to the Loop Road store to confront the owner, Zachary Pelosi-Dahl, regarding an issue pertaining to another individual. The verbal altercation turned physical with pepper spray, tasers, knives and batons were used. One man, Charles Williams, reportedly suffered a stab wound and Pelosi-Dahl received a cut to his head.

Comments / 0

Community Policy