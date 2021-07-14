LoBaido fights for our rights (letter to the editor)
As someone who cares a great deal about this community, I believe Scott LoBaido is a leader who fights for our freedom and our rights as Americans and as Staten Islanders. This man is not afraid to praise individuals who do right by the people and not afraid to call out anyone who will neglect or outright "screw" the people. This man has been someone who has fought for our most vulnerable - senior citizens, disabled, veterans, and law enforcement officers.
