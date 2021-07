The only way to describe that sauce is magic. I can’t think of a Smitten Kitchen recipe that has ever steered me wrong, but this one is especially right. It uses a veritable mountain of zucchini but magically turns it into a sauce that’s very nearly creamy in nature (despite there being no cream involved) and full of buttery, rich flavor. It may be full of zucchini, but it doesn’t even register as zucchini because it’s cooked down into something that’s far richer than you could ever imagine a water-filled zucchini to be. And yet it’s just a handful of ingredients and about thirty minutes to make. Pure sorcery.