Midsummer Wanderers

By Jeff, Allison Wells
boothbayregister.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been most evidenced here in our neighborhood by the grackles. After the initial early spring arrival of those purple-headed, long-tailed blackbirds, we didn’t see many through June. But now it’s July, and flocks of adults with full-sized young begging voraciously for food are appearing throughout the backyards. The grackles, along with family groups of crows, blue jays, and robins, have zeroed in on a cherry tree in a neighbor’s yard. That tree has been amazingly well-ladened with beautiful red fruit. The people who live there are not harvesting the cherries themselves. This has made it a bird magnet for the wandering bird families that have shown up apparently from some distance away—again, a sign of the season.

