Traverse City, MI

Traverse House continues National Cherry Festival fundraiser

By Andrew Rosenthal arosenthal@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — Yet another year, cars filled up the roads of downtown Traverse City in search of parking for the National Cherry Festival. Many may have ended up in the parking lot of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health off Hall Street, paying for parking and donating to Traverse House Clubhouse along with it. The $15 parking charge goes directly into the nonprofit’s fundraising account, which is spent on things like scholarships and social recreation activities.

