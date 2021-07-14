Traverse House continues National Cherry Festival fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Yet another year, cars filled up the roads of downtown Traverse City in search of parking for the National Cherry Festival. Many may have ended up in the parking lot of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health off Hall Street, paying for parking and donating to Traverse House Clubhouse along with it. The $15 parking charge goes directly into the nonprofit’s fundraising account, which is spent on things like scholarships and social recreation activities.www.record-eagle.com
