Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

New Restaurants Coming To Independence Mall

By Jessica Maurer, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Lewis, general manager of Independence Mall, has confirmed that two new restaurants will be added to the lineup of eateries in front of the mall. Aye! Toro will feature regional Mexican cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients. Owner Carlos Llamas currently operates a location in Sanford, where the menu offers burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, tacos and a variety of traditional dishes featuring seafood, steak, chicken and pork. There are also several vegetarian options.

www.wilmingtonbiz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Independence Mall#Mexican Cuisine#Food Drink#First Watch#Nikki#Japanese#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCqcexclusive.com

Looking for New Restaurants in Charlotte?

Charlotte is constantly growing, and it can be overwhelming to decide which new restaurants are worth trying. Whether you are looking for a date night idea or just want to grab a drink with friends, here are all the best recently opened new restaurants in Charlotte. Tequilas Tacos & Bar.
Whitehall, PAAllentown Morning Call

Popular restaurant chain returning, five other retailers coming soon to Lehigh Valley Mall

After a turbulent 2020 and a rough start to 2021, the Lehigh Valley’s largest shopping center is on the upswing. Lehigh Valley Mall, which bid farewell to more than a dozen businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, is set to welcome back Bravo! Italian Kitchen, a full-service restaurant that closed in March 2020, as well as introduce five businesses — Ardene, Harlem Vibes, Pepper Palace, Shake Shack and Slime Time — in the coming months.
RestaurantsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

New waterfront restaurant, live music coming to Lake Ray Roberts Marina

A new waterfront restaurant is coming to life at Lake Ray Roberts Marina after a decade of a private club occupying the dock’s only dining space. The lighthouse building at 1601 Marina Circle had been an Elks Lodge since 2009, but when the club vacated at the end of May, member Lindi Bowker took over the space. Bowker, with her business partner Alvin Sarten, began work on what will become Boat House 10 Bar & Grill, a casual eatery that will feature classic waterfront fare such as peel-and-eat shrimp, burgers and catfish, as well as breakfast on weekends.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

New Peruvian Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s North Side

We certainly love food here in the Tri-State. Nearly every time a new restaurant opens somewhere in the area it's usually pretty crowded for the first several months. That's great for the owners, especially local restauranteurs who don't have the backing of some national chain. Well, get ready because we have a new restaurant bringing a South American flare to the Tri-State whose owners I'm sure would love for you to stop by and try their menu.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new Puerto Rican restaurant coming to south Bismarck. Pitorro Restaurant & Bar is taking over the old La Tejena building at 1235 South 12th Street. Owner Lydia Arroyo says it was an easy move-in because she was taking over a space built for a...
Beatrice, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pizza restaurant coming to Beatrice

BEATRICE – Beatrice is apparently going to get a new pizza place, in the coming months. City officials say a Dominoes Pizza franchise will be going in where demolition work has been happening, along North 6th Street, just south of T.O. Haas Tire Company. A former motel and long-term stay...
Mishawaka, INabc57.com

New taco restaurant with a twist

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Taco Evolution is a new restaurant in Mishawaka that is putting a unique spin on the traditional taco menu. This new restaurant, located at 102 Lincolnway East, will open Thursday featuring dishes like Korean Barbecue Brisket Tacos, Buffalo Fried Chicken Tacos and more. “It’s all about the...
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Swensons drive-in burger restaurant coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A beloved burger joint of northeast Ohio is making its way to Cincinnati. Swensons, a regional drive-in fast foot restaurant, will open its first location in the Cincinnati area. A restaurant is planned at 491 Ohio Pike in Cherry Grove, officials confirm. Construction has already started. A completion...
North Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Fried chicken sandwich restaurant coming to Pike & Rose

Roaming Rooster, a Washington, D.C., restaurant chain specializing in fried chicken sandwiches, will open in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development this fall, according to the landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust. Roaming Rooster’s menu features a traditional fried chicken sandwich with vinaigrette slaw, Buffalo fried chicken sandwich, honey butter fried...
RestaurantsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

10 New Restaurants Coming to NYS Thruway Including Chick-fil-A & Shake Shack

If you travel on the New York State Thruway, dinner plans will soon be a little bit easier. Over the course of the last few months we've heard about major renovations coming to many rest areas along the New York State Thruway and according to a press release from the thruway authority construction will begin this month on a $450 million project to redevelop some 27 service areas.
Columbus, OH614now.com

Black Restaurant Week is coming to Columbus

Though Restaurant Week is set to begin on Monday, there’s also another important event ready to highlight a bevy of deserving Columbus eateries. For the second straight year, Ohio’s capital city will host Black Restaurant Week, a traveling celebration of local African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine that begins today, July 23 and concludes on Aug. 1.
Wayzata, MNminnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Josefina

West suburban foodies cried Croque Monsieur tears when they learned Gavin Kaysen was shutting down Bellecour in Wayzata. But when one celebrity chef’s door closes in Wayzata, another opens. Talented and prolific chef Daniel Del Prado is bringing pizzas, handmade pastas, and gloriously roasted vegetables to the tony shores of Lake Minnetonka. Want a fancy date night? You can’t miss by ordering grilled prawns with notes of citrus and fennel, topped with burrata.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Fast-casual salad restaurant coming to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Louisville-based fast-casual salad restaurant will open its first Cincinnati location at Fountain Square later this year. Green District, a rapidly growing restaurant chain that provides fresh salads and wraps, is expected to open a 1,558-square-foot restaurant next to the newly renovated atrium and lobby of the Fifth Third Center at 33 E. Sixth St.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Wine Experience Is Coming to One of Our Favorite Disney Springs Restaurants!

When it comes to restaurants in Disney Springs, there are TONS of options to choose from. We’re big fans of the Southern comfort food over at Homecomin’, and we love Raglan Road because they know how to celebrate lesser-known holidays like World Whiskey Day, but there’s one Disney Springs restaurant that’s just about perfect to everyone who dines there. It’s Wine Bar George! On top of their incredible dining options, they’ve just announced that a new experience is coming to the restaurant soon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy