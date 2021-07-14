New Restaurants Coming To Independence Mall
Helen Lewis, general manager of Independence Mall, has confirmed that two new restaurants will be added to the lineup of eateries in front of the mall. Aye! Toro will feature regional Mexican cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients. Owner Carlos Llamas currently operates a location in Sanford, where the menu offers burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, tacos and a variety of traditional dishes featuring seafood, steak, chicken and pork. There are also several vegetarian options.www.wilmingtonbiz.com
Comments / 0