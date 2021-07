ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Baron Cohen, Emmys

Academy Award nominated actor and screenwriter Sacha Baron Cohen meets with UK Olympic diver Tom Daley, and they discuss the art of British humor and improv and compare disciplines for diving and acting preparation. Gold Meets Golden is an event platform bringing together the industries of Sports & Entertainment. This special series benefits the Angel City Sports charity, an adaptive sports organization that provides access to needed equipment, coaching and training for aspiring youth and adult Paralympic hopefuls. DONATE to Angel City Sports or text GMG to 71777.