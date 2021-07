As second-quarter earnings season kicks into gear, Wall Street analysts are highlighting the stocks that are poised to deliver impressive quarterly performances. The companies mentioned below fall into this category. Most noteworthy, though, is that the analysts identifying these names boast a proven track record of success. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to pinpoint the best-performing analysts on Wall Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, taking the number of ratings published by each analyst into account.