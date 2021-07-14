ConAgra (CAG) PT Lowered to $40 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Kelley raised the price target on Aptive PLC (NYSE: APTV) to $182.00 (from $170.00) expecting a beat/raise quarter driven by continued S&PS momentum. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating, stating "Following 1Q's +20% yr/yr adj. sales growth (15% above comparable LVP) driven by outsized S&PS momentum (+23% yr/yr; or 18% outgrowth), we expect above trend outgrowth again for APTV in 2Q. Similar to 1Q, we believe upside is likely driven by S&PS, APTV's electrical architecture segment that accounts for +70% of sales & +80% of EBIT. All in, we believe S&PS outgrowth again tracks at double digits primarily driven by EVs & engineered components, suggesting upside to 2Q consensus sales est. of $3.58bn."
