ConAgra (CAG) PT Lowered to $40 at Jefferies

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.