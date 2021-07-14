Goalie Pekka Rinne announces NHL retirement after 15-year career with Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “For more than 15 years, I’ve been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back. This decision wasn’t easy, but I know this is the right one at the right time. As I announce my retirement, I’m thankful for my parents, sisters, fiancé Erika, everyone in the Predators organization – management, coaches and trainers – my teammates and my youth coaches back in Finland. Last but not least, I’m thankful for the people of Nashville. Each of you helped me grow into the man, father and person I am today.”