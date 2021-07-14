Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7/14/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream | NBA Finals Game 4
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoniex Suns for Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, July 14 (7/14/2021) at 9:00 p.m. Phoenix Suns come into Game 4 after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100. Even with the loss, the Suns are up 2-1 in the series. Suns star Devin Booker scored 10 points. Booker struggled all game. No one on the suns was scored over 20 points, with Chris Paul leading the team with 19 points. The Suns have a chance to bounce back and go up 3-1 in the series.www.syracuse.com
