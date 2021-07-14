Cancel
American businessman to take 25% stake in Portugal's Benfica

Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — American businessman John Textor has reached an agreement to take a 25% stake in Benfica, the Portuguese club said late Tuesday. The club told the Lisbon stock exchange it received notice of the agreement between Textor and a local shareholder to acquire the ownership stake.

