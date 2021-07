Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the company will be making its Supercharger network open to other electric vehicles (EVs) later in the year. Most other EVs use an industry-standard J1772 connection for Levels 1 and 2 charging, the Combined Charging System (CCS) connection for DC fast-charging, reports CNET.Some automakers such as Aptera are already using the Tesla Superchargers “low-key,” but this move is about to make their work a lot easier. Nissan and Mitsubishi also have the CHAdeMO DC for fast charging, but it might be phased out to be replaced by the CCS.