Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, WA

18-year-old Renton man arrested in Bellevue theater shooting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old Renton man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, accused of firing a sawed-off shotgun into the chest of a Bellevue teen in the parking lot of the AMC Factoria 8 movie theater on July 7, King County prosecutors said.

Carlos Anthony Espinoza was arrested at his home, where police found a hacksaw and the shotgun’s sawed-off barrel in his bedroom along with shotgun shells that matched shells found in his car and at the shooting scene, charging papers said.

Police recovered a 12-gauge shotgun on the back seat of his vehicle, a silver Lexus with distinct body damage, according to the charges, the Seattle Times reported.

Espinoza was also charged with unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, jail records show.

Deputy prosecutor Elaine Lee said Espinoza shot the 17-year-old at point-blank range.

“Although there were several witnesses nearby wanting to provide aid to the victim who lay there in the middle of the parking lot, they were deterred by the defendant,” who paced between the victim, the victim’s car and his own vehicle several times before driving off “in his silver, dented Lexus sedan,” Lee wrote.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Lexus#The Seattle Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Boise cops fatally shoot person who pointed gun

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say Boise police officers shot and killed a man in an alley in the city’s West End neighborhood. The Boise Police Department said in a news release that two officers responded at 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a request for a property check in a backyard. A caller reported someone trespassing for a couple nights in an enclosed area, police said.
Arlington, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Teenage brothers, 13 and 17, fatally shot in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, were fatally shot at an apartment complex and a third teen was wounded, according to police in Arlington. The three were shot, apparently following some sort of argument at a nearby business that spilled over to the apartment complex, according deputy Chief Chris Cook.
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman, man killed in southeast Denver shooting

DENVER (AP) — Two people have died in a shooting in southeast Denver, authorities said. Denver Police officers responded to the shooting at 2:27 a.m. The woman and man were taken to hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead, 9NEWS reported. The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office will release their names...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Phoenix officer arrested for assaulting handcuffed man

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man after prosecutors reviewed footage from his body-worn camera, authorities said. Police said late Friday that 23-year-old officer Conner Orth-Smith has resigned. They announced the arrest a week after Orth-Smith responded to hospital security guards who...
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Tucson police investigate fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on the city’s south side. Police responded to a report of a shooting late Friday and found the 43-year-old Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela wounded by gunfire. He died at the scene. Detectives believe Valenzuela was visiting the...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge denies release of man accused of planning killings

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered a man accused of planning to kill sorority members at an Ohio university to remain behind bars. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman on Friday cited a parole violation and the “serious nature of the charges” as reasons to keep 21-year-old Tres Genco in custody. The Hillsboro, Ohio, resident appeared in federal court in Cincinnati on charges of an attempted hated crime and possession of a machine gun.
Delaware StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Family offers $50K reward in Delaware woman’s 2019 killing

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two years after a Delaware woman was found dead, her family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Relatives of Susan Morrissey Ledyard, whose body was found in the Brandywine River near downtown Wilmington in July 2019, told The News Journal for a story published Friday that they are desperate for someone to come forward with new information.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Escapee from Oklahoma prison recaptured hours later

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma state prison inmate serving a sentence for escape was recaptured less than five hours after escaping a minimum security prison in eastern Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections. Robert Youngblood, 41, was taken into custody about noon after escaping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy