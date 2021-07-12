Cancel
The Ivy League’s Biggest Scam: Expensive Graduate Degrees That Don’t Pay Off

Cover picture for the articleIf you are thinking about enrolling in a pricey Ivy League graduate program, read a recent Wall Street Journal article titled “Financially Hobbled for Life’: The Elite Master’s Degrees That Don’t Pay Off.”. Reporters Melissa Korn and Andrea Fuller report on a WSJ analysis of student debt owed by people...

