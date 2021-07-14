The Zephyr Pro is a New Gaming Mouse With a Fan to Cool Your Hand, is it Worth it?

Have you ever been playing video games on your computer when all of a sudden you feel the dreaded “mouse sweat” that makes your hand begin to slip from the mouse and potentially cost you competitive rank points, or just get your mouse all sticky? I sure have, and let me tell you it is not a great feeling. Well, Marsback aims to solve that problem with the Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse. This is a mouse that has a fan built right into the mouse itself, which supposedly helps to cool off your hand and prevent that dreaded mouse sweat, but does it actually work? Well, Marsback reached out to me and wanted to see if I was interested in reviewing the gaming mouse, so I said yes, and the next thing I knew I had my hands on the Zephyr Pro. So, how do I feel about the Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse?