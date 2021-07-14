Cancel
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith apologizes for insensitive comments about Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani's use of interpreter

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Stephen A. Smith once again apologized on Tuesday after his insensitive remarks about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter. In a segment on ESPN’s morning talk show “First Take,” Smith said Monday that Ohtani, a Japanese-born player who has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth, couldn’t be the face of the sport because he uses an interpreter. Said Smith: “I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation, but when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter, so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”

