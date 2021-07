There’s one phrase that people never want to hear from their doctor: “I’m sorry, but you have cancer.”. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year and 609,640 people will die from the disease. Fortunately, and despite these statistics, many types of cancer are very treatable and have high survival rates. But there’s an opportunity to further improve outcomes for patients with all types of cancer, and it is based on helping data scientists and doctors work smarter with big data.