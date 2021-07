The small things matter. Don’t ever diminish or degrade the little things you can do. This is an obstacle we all have to deal with, because we’ll look at where we’re at with our investments and then develop some idea of how where we’re at is not where we should be. We think we’re not good enough, etc. Once you start going down that road, you start thinking it’s hopeless and that the little bit you could be saving this month won’t really matter.