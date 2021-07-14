Opinion: Student athletes should 'strike while the iron is hot,' but name, image and likeness agreements may come with serious pitfalls

As first reported by Dan Murphy of ESPN, the decision by the United States Supreme Court on collegiate student-athletes rights to their name, image and likeness could have multiple impacts throughout college sports.“The doors to a new era of college sports officially opened Thursday. For the first time, all NCAA athletes are now able to make money from a wide variety of business ventures without losing their eligibility.A mixture of state laws and NCAA rule changes have removed prohibitions that prevented athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The transformative shift comes after more than a decade of legal, political and public pressure to give athletes access to a bigger piece of the billions of dollars generated by college sports each year. ” – Dan Murphy, ESPN.Read the entire article from Murphy HERE.