Lots of exciting OTT releases are lined up to premiere this week on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max. Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan which was postponed earlier is finally coming to Amazon Prime on July 16. Not only Toofaan but Fahadh Faasil’s Malik is also arriving on the streaming platform on July 15 making it a great week of entertainment for movie buffs out there. Speaking of big OTT releases. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever Season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix this week on July 15. Back to back big releases and there is a lot to catch up on. Bhajarangi 2 Teaser: Shivarajkumar Looks Fierce In This Promo Released On His Birthday (Watch Video).