Stop defunding public education [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Friends of Doc Clements. Taxpayers have routinely been told the Pennsylvania Legislature is all about the business of reducing the burden of school taxes on real estate for taxpayers. In my opinion, they only pay lip service to the topic in election years. The Republican sponsored Senate Bill 1 confirms that fact. SB 1 is a bill that would take millions of dollars from public education funds and transfer it to private and charter schools, which are sometimes run by education management corporations for profit programs, often with little or no brick and mortar responsibilities. Obviously, the taxpayer will be making up the deficit in school funding by increased school taxes.