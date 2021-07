Just a few days ago, BABY J trended worldwide when it was revealed to be the 'debut-name-that-got-away' for BTS Jimin. In their latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimin recounted how he chose NOT TO use the name Baby J, thinking how it would sound funny whenever he introduces himself. That same day, JIMIN FALLON was also born. These two are but a few of the many nicknames of this beloved Kpop superstar. Here are a few more.