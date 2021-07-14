Loki episode 6 ending explained

Loki’s first season comes to an end, and it does so full of unknowns that have remained in the air awaiting both future seasons and the new films that are about to arrive at the UCM. If anything Loki has achieved, it is advance the macro-framework that is being woven into the background of this new fourth phase. In that sense, we may come to remember the end of the last chapter as the moment when it all began, as the moment in which the multiverse originated and a mammoth conflict was unleashed between realities. It doesn’t take a leap of faith to start seeing connections between Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, Spider-Man: no way home and the latest events in Loki. And regarding these events, several questions remain in the air, starting with who is “The One Who Remains”.