Lamar County, TX

Lamar County Commissioners Vote Yes On Pay Raise

By Eric Kauffman
easttexasradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paris News reports that Lamar County Commissioners have voted to give elected county officials at least a $1,000 per year pay raise. Commissioners included themselves in the pay increase. In addition, most elected officials will receive longevity pay, travel allowance, or a county vehicle, cellphone allowance, and certificate pay where applicable. Commissioners are still considering pay increases of between three and eight percent for other employees. District Judges and the District Attorney will receive $3,000.

