1050 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a music festival in the Netherlands earlier this month. Utrecht’s regional heath board reported the figures, CNBC points out. The festival in question, Verknipt, is an outdoor event that was held on July 3 and 4 at Recreatieplas Strijkviertel, a park, lake, and recreation area in Utrecht. About 20,000 people attended over both days, and while social distancing measures weren't enforced, attendees were required to prove through a QR code-based system that they had either been vaccinated against COVID, recently tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus.