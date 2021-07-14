ICF International Secures $10M Call Order For IT Modernization Services

Following the successful formation of SIX SIS USA Inc. and with the opening of its US office, SIX takes a major step forward in its international growth strategy. As a trusted Financial Market Infrastructure operating the Central Securities Depository (CSD) in Switzerland and Spain and distinguished provider of integrated international custody services worldwide, SIX has a long-standing track record in delivering comprehensive high-quality securities services to Banks, Private Banks, Wealth Managers, Broker Dealers and other clients across the global financial sector.
