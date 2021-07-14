Cancel
Hingham, MA

Hingham Senior Scammed Out of Thousands

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 86 year old resident fell victim to a series of phone scams over a two week period and lost at least $42,000. On July 12, 2021 the family of the 86 year old resident said she had fallen victim to a several telephone scams over the last two weeks. The woman, who suffers from the early onset of dementia, began receiving phone calls on June 28 and they continued until July 11. The caller ID on all the calls displayed "Publishers Clearing House". The caller told the woman she won 2.7 million dollars in their sweepstakes. The caller said before the woman could collect her prize, she would need to pay the taxes up front on her winnings. The caller then connected her with someone from the "Tax Department". That person explained that she would need to open an account at Bank of America so they could transfer the money.

