Nordstrom Wants Younger Customers, Buys Stake In Topshop With Asos Joint Venture

By Walter Loeb
 10 days ago
Ever since 2012 Nordstrom has featured Topshop and Topman as one of their important departments that appeales to younger customers. Nordstrom was the department store chain that brought these brands to the US and Canada. During the pandemic caused by COVID-19 Topshop and Topman, then owned by Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group went into U.K..’s administrative service (we call it bankruptcy proceedings) in November 2020.

