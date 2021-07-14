Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

A Precious Child holding backpack, school supplies drive Saturday

By Brooklyn Dance
Daily Camera
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members are invited to purchase backpacks or other school supplies Saturday for students in need. The Broomfield Police Department and A Precious Child are teaming up for the nonprofit’s annual school supplies drive. It’s part of A Precious Child’s Fill A Backpack program, which provides backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies to children who need them, a news release from A Precious Child reads. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart at 4651 West 121st Ave. in Broomfield.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Charity#A Precious Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Charities
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
InternetNBC News

Bumble dating app trips up another Capitol riot suspect

A Texas man who told a Bumble match he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday after his would-be date alerted the FBI, according to court documents. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, is accused of pepper-spraying and assaulting police officers, federal authorities said. He's charged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy