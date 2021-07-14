A Precious Child holding backpack, school supplies drive Saturday

Community members are invited to purchase backpacks or other school supplies Saturday for students in need. The Broomfield Police Department and A Precious Child are teaming up for the nonprofit’s annual school supplies drive. It’s part of A Precious Child’s Fill A Backpack program, which provides backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies to children who need them, a news release from A Precious Child reads. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart at 4651 West 121st Ave. in Broomfield.