3D Systems Launches Material For Long-Term Use Production Parts Manufactured Using SLA Technology

According to the new market research report "Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, and Others), End-User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping, and Others), and Region - Global forecast to 2025″ The global cryogenic equipment market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for LNG across regions is creating demand opportunities for cryogenic equipment. Also, the increasing number of air separation units projects are driving the cryogenic equipment market. However, cryogenic equipment is feasible for large scale applications only.