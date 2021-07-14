Anaheim Ducks 2021 Draft Profile: Matthew Beniers is the Complete Package

The Ottawa Senators have a deep organizational depth chart filled with young talent prime for opportunity in Belleville and Ottawa. Like many, I still wonder about whether they have enough elite skill up front to turn this group into a homegrown cup contender. As some of these prospects get traded for NHL players to plug holes that Dorion and co. want to fill more immediately, there will be room — even on the wings — for players to make their mark in 2022, 2023, or 2024.