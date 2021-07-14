Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Planes, trains, buses: where will masks be mandatory in England after 19 July?

By Julia Kollewe
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEOQg_0awRFQ1B00
Commuters during the morning rush hour at Waterloo train station in London. Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP

Several airlines have said they will continue to require passengers to wear face coverings, while rail, bus and coach operators will not require it after 19 July when the UK government relaxes the rules in England.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said on Wednesday that he always “expected and indeed wanted” some train, bus and rail companies to insist on mask-wearing on their services.

The minister said he backed the decision of Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, to carry on requiring face coverings on public transport in the capital, even though the government had previously said it wanted to move to a system of “common sense” and “personal responsibility” when it comes to mask-wearing.

Aviation

Airlines said passengers and crew would still have to wear face coverings, in line with European rules. Ryanair said on Wednesday: “In line with European Union Aviation Safety Agency/European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines and in order to protect the health of our customers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country.”

EasyJet said: “At present there are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will continue to keep this under review. We continue to be guided by our in-house medical adviser and a number of key industry governing bodies that airlines follow.”

Wizz Air also said face masks for passengers and crew would remain mandatory onboard its aircraft for the full duration of its flights.

Gatwick airport said passengers must wear face coverings throughout the terminal buildings and all staff would wear face coverings in public areas.

Rail

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said face coverings would no longer be mandatory but should be worn on trains and inside stations if it is busy.

“Passengers should follow the government guidance and, as a courtesy to others, wear face coverings if an indoor setting is busy,” the spokesperson said. “Train travel is low-risk, with the majority of carriages well ventilated by air conditioning systems or by doors and windows. As restrictions lift, we will continue carrying out extra cleaning and providing better information about how busy services are, so that our passengers can travel with confidence.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Buses and coaches

CPT, which represents 95% of buses in the UK, including the operators Stagecoach, Arriva, First Group, National Express and Go-Ahead, said it would not make face coverings on bus and coach services compulsory.

A spokesperson said: “It’s an issue for government. They have access to the science.” He urged passengers to recognise government advice and to be respectful towards others. CPT expects its members to follow its recommendation.

A Go-Ahead spokesperson said: “We will follow whatever guidance or regulation we are given by the government or local authorities.”

A National Express spokesperson said: “We are all responsible for keeping each other safe … We will ask [customers] to continue to be considerate of others and respect their personal choices.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Train Travel#England#Trains#Uk#Ap#Aviation Airlines#The Rail Delivery Group#Business Today#Guardian Business#Cpt#Stagecoach Arriva#First Group#National Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

'Masks must stay'! Boris Johnson warns caution is still vital and people should 'expect' to keep wearing coverings indoors and on trains even after July 19 - with no dash back to work

Boris Johnson will today warn that people should 'expect' to keep wearing masks in enclosed spaces such as supermarkets and trains even after Covid restrictions are lifted on July 19. The Prime Minister will use a Downing Street press conference this afternoon to confirm plans to end most Covid laws...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

People in England ‘expected’ to wear masks after curbs lifted

The U.K. government is set to issue guidance that people are “expected to” continue wearing masks in indoor, enclosed spaces even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England on July 19. Although face coverings will no longer be mandatory in any setting, there will be an expectation for people “to...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

More mixed messaging on masks as minister insists people SHOULD wear them in crowded places and they COULD be compulsory on trains after July 19 despite Boris vowing to make it down to personal choice

A minister risked more mixed messaging on masks today insisting people should wear them in crowded spaces and they could be compulsory on trains - but they will not be legally required. Health minister Edward Argar insisted people will not be 'confused' by the rules as they can exercise 'common...
Traffickfgo.com

Masks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing

LONDON (Reuters) – Masks will remain mandatory on London’s public transport network after July 19, the city’s mayor said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government plans to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from that date in England despite rising cases. The public will be expected, rather than compelled by...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Plea to wear masks on trains from Wales to England

Passengers on Transport for Wales rail services will be asked to continue wearing masks on journeys into England, even when they are no longer mandatory. The UK government is ending compulsory use of masks in England next week and leaving it to transport operators to make their own rules. TfW...
Worldyourmoney.com

Scotland to ease lockdown measures but masks still mandatory

Lockdown restrictions will be eased in Scotland from Monday - but certain measures such as mandatory face coverings will remain. Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Scottish parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will move to Level 0 on 19 July, but that original plans have been modified due to the spread of the Delta variant.
WorldPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Mask-wearing expected in England beyond July 19

LONDON — Britain’s vaccines minister says that people in England are expected to continue wearing masks indoors from July 19 even though the legal requirement to do so would be dropped. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will confirm Monday whether most coronavirus restrictions including social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing will be...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Covid passports and masks required at sporting events in England after July 19

Fans attending sporting events in England after July 19 will require a Covid passport and will be told to wear masks, Telegraph Sport can reveal. The Government will this week issue guidance to sports ahead of a return to full capacity after Boris Johnson revealed venues with large crowds would be urged to adopt Covid certification - proof of full vaccination or evidence of a negative test - “as a matter of social responsibility”.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Where do I need to wear a mask after restrictions ease?

The Government has said people will still be expected to wear face masks in certain situations. The remaining coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on Monday, with people no longer required by law to wear masks. But the Government has said people will still be expected to wear face...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fears over Freedom Day 'free-for-all': Bosses demand 'clarity' on masks, social-distancing and WFH before July 19 when mandatory rules become 'advisory'

Businesses are calling for urgent clarity over guidance on mask-wearing, social distancing, work from home and so-called vaccine passports before legal restrictions are axed on July 19, amid mounting fears of a 'free-for-all' when mandatory virus measures become advisory. Trade experts have warned that guidance laid out by Prime Minister...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Masks farce continues: Train passengers will have to put face coverings on when they cross the border from England into Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirms

Mark Drakeford said people arriving from England by train would be required to don a face covering as soon as they entered Wales. The Welsh First Minister said he hoped people would observe the 'clear' advice on face coverings given by Boris Johnson but that the practice would be a legal requirement in Wales.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Where will you wear a mask in Kent after July 19 'Freedom Day'?

July 19 is almost here which means our so-called 'Freedom Day' is just around the corner. After more than 18 months of outbreaks, self isolation, shielding, lockdowns, tiers and a 'new normal' we're finally about to say goodbye to some long standing coronavirus restrictions. And although the legal requirement to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy