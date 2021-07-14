Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has criminally low odds to win NFL MVP in 2021

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Roethlisberger has never earned an MVP in his NFL career. Here’s why odds say the Steelers quarterback is very unlikely to do so in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger has accomplished many things throughout his impressive NFL career. In 17 years, the Steelers star quarterback has earned two Super Bowl titles and has been voted to six Pro Bowls. However, one thing he has never been able to do is to earn the Most Valuable Player award.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Steelers#American Football#Pro Football Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

An NFL player can display his dominance in many ways. First, he must rank atop major statistical categories and provide a significant impact on the outcome of games. Take a look at quarterbacks who throw for 40-plus touchdowns and carry their teams to victory, running backs with rushing titles, sacks leaders and go-to wide receivers who constantly face double coverage and win battles against elite cornerbacks.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Photo

Today’s an important day for Pittsburgh Steelers nation. With players rolling up the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for Day 1 of 2021 training camp, Wednesday marks the end of the offseason and the beginning of the preseason for the reigning AFC North regular-season champs. Just as he has for the...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers will win the Super Bowl in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2021 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fred Warner contract could put Steelers in losing proposition with Devin Bush

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get tremendous play out of Devin Bush this season, but here’s why they could be in a losing proposition with their young linebacker. The Steelers clearly have high hopes for Devin Bush. After trading up from the 20th spot to the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh showed why they believe that Bush can develop into one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL GM expects Ben Roethlisberger to be benched this season

Will Ben Roethlisberger end up benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? One NFL analyst thinks so. Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who is now an ESPN analyst, was talking on “Get Up!” Thursday. Tannenbaum said he expects Roethlisberger to be “bad” and benched by the middle of the season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowherd Says Roethlisberger Has Always Lacked Physical, Mental Commitment To Game

Pittsburgh steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back dominating the NFL news cycle again this week and mostly because of a report on Tuesday that alluded to the 38-year-old now being in the best shape of his career ahead of his 18th training camp getting underway a few weeks from now. Even if Roethlisberger is indeed in the best shape of his NFL career ahead of training camp getting underway, many major media analysts and talking heads still don’t give him or the Steelers any chance whatsoever at making a serious run at a championship in 2021. The latest such major media talking head to take a shot at Roethlisberger and the 2021 Steelers is none other than Colin Cowherd.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

10 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Day 1 of training camp

As the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers assembled together at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the first day of training camp on Thursday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it is the glorious return of the “players mentioned” article after a nearly 5-week absence since minicamp in June. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period, although there were not any players mentioned in the opening statement. Coach Tomlin also answered question in regards to Vince Williams and David DeCastro.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he’s not concerned “at all” about his contract situation with his fifth-year option in 2022. “I think everything will play itself out,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m not worried about it at all. If we win, we’re heading in the right direction.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy