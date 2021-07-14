Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has criminally low odds to win NFL MVP in 2021
Ben Roethlisberger has never earned an MVP in his NFL career. Here’s why odds say the Steelers quarterback is very unlikely to do so in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger has accomplished many things throughout his impressive NFL career. In 17 years, the Steelers star quarterback has earned two Super Bowl titles and has been voted to six Pro Bowls. However, one thing he has never been able to do is to earn the Most Valuable Player award.stillcurtain.com
