Lisa Bergh is heading to Ridgewater College

By KAY JOHNSON johnson@hutchinsonleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have viewed an exhibit, attended a gallery talk, taken a class, or picked up a children's art kit, you can thank Lisa Bergh, executive director of the Hutchinson center for the Arts. For the past six years, she has worked to put Hutchinson on the map as a regional arts hub. While the work will continue, Bergh's role is changing. July 22 is her last day at the art center. She has taken a new position at Ridgewater College.

#Ridgewater College#Art Museum#Visual Arts#Arts Education#Tourism#Hca#The Hutchinson Center
