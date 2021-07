‘Freedom Day’, as some folk are calling it, is just around the corner. Is it exciting? Is it scary? Is it a little bit of both?! As lockdown restrictions are lifted next Monday, Gibney’s by Old Street is celebrating with some actual free pints. Although it’s shut on July 19 itself (well, it’s a Monday isn’t it?), the Irish bar will be dishing out big frosty glasses of beer and Guinness from Wednesday to Friday (July 21 to 23) between the hours of 4pm to 6pm.