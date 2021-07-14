Watch The Rock Get Trapped Inside House While Hawk Eats Snake Outside His Door
The Rock is one of the biggest stars on the planet, so you might think that if he wants to get a workout in nothing and no one could stop him. if they did try, well, they would get shown the door quite quickly, unless you're a very hungry hawk that is. Dwayne The Rock Johnson shared a video that showed his most recent nemesis hovering outside of his door, which turned out to be a very hungry hawk, who was in the middle of eating a copperhead snake. That's why when The Rock tried to leave his house the hawk lost his mind a bit, and you can watch the showdown in the video below.comicbook.com
