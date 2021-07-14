The club are giving free tickets to NHS and hospitality workers

With its stunning open-air terrace, innovative menu and extensive events programme celebrating the best local and international music, art, comedy, film, and theatre, Number 90 has become something of a Hackney institution. This summer sees the opening of the venue’s brand new open-air space ‘The Yard’, where you can catch an epic selection of al fresco DJ sessions every Friday to Sunday, courtesy of resident DJs from Phonica, Ransom Note, Soho Radio, Netil Radio and Rhythm Sister, along with a guest set from Soho Radio’s Jay Carder. Offering up disco, house, funk, soul and everything in between, it’s the perfect place to catch your favourite DJs as you soak up the sun and enjoy a cocktail or two.