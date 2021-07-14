Cancel
The club are giving free tickets to NHS and hospitality workers

By Chiara Wilkinson
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like a Sunday dancefloor sesh to sweat out the toxins from the night before. And now, it’s socially acceptable to dance on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all in the name of making up for lost time. But if that’s not good enough and you need another excuse to get some more club nights in the diary, Phonox knows what’s up. They’ve just dropped a new ten-week residency, ‘Brand New Feeling’, with Palms Trax – the floor-filling DJ and producer from Berlin.

