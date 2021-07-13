Michigan State Spartans Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 730)
The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Michigan State Spartans. Pick Dundee (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the Spartans results from a season ago and preview their current roster and hit on this years expectations. Will Mel Tucker bring back Michigan State to where they were with Mike Dantonio? Who will Michigan State go with at the quarterback spot? Did the Spartans win or lose the transfer portal? How fast will Scottie Hazelton be able to fix the Spartans defense? Is Michigan State elite at the wideout position in the Big Ten? We talk it all on this Michigan State Spartans edition of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
