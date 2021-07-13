Michigan State Spartans Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 730)

The Ohio State football team may have to deal with some new members in the Big Ten soon. If so, who should the conference take a look at for expansion?. It looks like we’re heading for another seismic shift in college football. Next week, Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly going to inform the Big XII they are will to apply to join the SEC. Moves like this usually trigger a domino effect. If those two schools do leave the Big XII, I fully expect the Big Ten to pursue expansion. The question is, who will they invite to join?