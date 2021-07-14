Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fury Commences Drilling at the Committee Bay Project in Nunavut

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Fury controls a 270,000-hectare land position, which is situated across a 300-kilometre (km) greenstone belt, with multiple high-grade target centres. The Company's 5,000-metre (m) drill program is designed to expand the defined high-grade mineralization at the Raven prospect, which has historical drill intercepts of 2.8m of 31.1 g/t gold and 5.49m of 12.6 g/t gold [1], and test the potential below the current resource at the Three Bluffs deposit. Fury also plans to conduct surface exploration work at five targets located in the southern half of the belt to advance them to drill stage (Figure 1).

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Mines#Nunavut#The Committee Bay Project#Nyse American#Company#Bluffs Deposit Expansion#Svp#P Geo#Exploration At Fury#National Instrument
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Golden Arrow Initiates Exploration Program At Yanso Gold Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation(TSXV: GRG,) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) , ("Golden Arrow"or the "Company")is pleased to announce the commencement of a new exploration program at the Company's 100% held Yanso Gold Project in San Juan province, Argentina. Yanso is a gold-copper intrusive-related target with a 300 metre by 90 metre zone of strong alteration coincident with gold and other geochemical anomalies, which is open along strike and untested at depth.
WorldBusiness Insider

Group Eleven Starts Drill Campaign at Zone 3 and 4 of Carrickittle Zinc Prospect, PG West Project, Ireland

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization has begun for exploration drilling at Zones 3 and 4 of the Carrickittle zinc prospect ("Carrickittle") at its 100%-owned PG West project ("PG West"), Ireland. In addition, a ground magnetics survey at Carrickittle is nearing completion and a second rig has been added to complete drilling at regional prospects at PG West.
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Trigon Receives Environmental Clearance Certificate Required to Restart Copper Mining Operations at the Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate ('ECC') for mining activities on its Namibian Mining Licences including; Gross Otavi, Asis (including the Kombat Central, Kombat West and Kombat East deposits), Asis Far West (including the Asis West, Asis Far West and Asis Gap deposits) and Asis Ost ('the Kombat Mine', 'Kombat' or the 'Project'). A new ECC was also granted for Trigon's recently awarded, Exclusive Prospecting Licence 7525 (see press release dated February 10, 2020) from the Namibian Government (Ministry of Environment and Tourism).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Finalizes Infill Drilling at Stog'er Tight and Progresses Development Activity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce final results from 733 metres of a 5,158-metre infill drill program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Infill Drill Program') (Exhibit A). The final drill holes tested the margins of the potential open pit shells and encountered mineralization that may broaden the preliminary pit at its margins. With the final drill results received, the Company will finalize geological and resource modelling, pit design and financial analysis of the deposit, which will leverage the Pine Cove Mill and Tailings Facility approximately three kilometres to the west along established road networks.
StreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Adds Second Drill at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on July 4th it commenced drilling using 1 rig (two 12 hour shifts per day) at its Herbert Gold project in S.E. Alaska.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Interra Copper Corp. Commences Core Drilling for its 2021 Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ('Interra' or the 'Company'), is pleased to report that our maiden drilling program has commenced on our 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. This prospect has never been drilled. The camp has been functioning since the beginning of July, with 8 drill pads built, and ground crews mapping and sampling key areas.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pelangio Reports Results From Maiden RC Drill Program At Dankran Project, Ghana

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of a maiden reverse circulation ('RC') exploration drilling program on its Dankran project in Ghana, with a number of significant drill intercepts returned. The program was designed as an initial test of several gold ('Au')-in-soil anomalies identified on the Dankran project plus test for the strike extension of the Obuom Mine structure immediately to the northeast of Dankran. The drilling program confirmed the Obuom Mine trend as the most promising target at Dankran, intercepting multiple generally narrow zones of mineralization with indications of higher-grade potential in one hole and width potential in another hole.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Enduro Commences 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Newmont Lake Project, Golden Triangle, NW British Columbia

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") announces that the first diamond drill rig is now drilling on the Newmont Lake property in the heart of BC's prolific Golden Triangle. A second drill rig will be added in early August. The planned "base case" drill program is 10,000 metres, with potential to expand. Enduro recently upgraded its on-site infrastructure to enable a prolonged exploration season.
StreetInsider.com

Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB: AVGDF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its 5-year exploration permit and has commenced exploration activities at the district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The property is strategically located midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks and only 10 km west of paved State Highway 3, the Alaska Railroad and the 345 kV Alaska Intertie power lines.
IndustryLife Style Extra

Xtract Resources begins phase two drilling at Bushranger project

(Alliance News) - Xtract Resources PLC on Friday said phase two diamond drilling programme has started at the Bushranger copper-gold porphyry exploration project, located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, Australia. London-based Xtract Resources is a diversified metals and minerals producer. A total of about 8,000 metres...
albuquerqueexpress.com

GGX Gold Diamond Drilling Program - 18 New Holes Completed and Continuing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the 'Company' or 'GGX') is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Historic Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada. Core logging and sampling are...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Purepoint Uranium Completes Drilling at Umfreville and Provides an Update on Tabbernor Projects

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its drill program at the 100%-owned Umfreville uranium project and the staking of additional ground to increase Umfreville's footprint to a total of 26,139 hectares. The Company also provided an introduction to its four new projects that make up the 100% owned Tabbernor Block, all of which lie on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.
Economydallassun.com

Rex Resources Commences Drilling on Eagle Plains' Kalum Gold Property, Golden Triangle Region, British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL), ('EPL') has been notified by partner Rex Resources Corp. (OWN) that diamond drilling activities have commenced on EPL's 100% owned Kalum Property located approximately 35 km northwest of Terrace, British Columbia. A 300m, single hole program is planned for the Martin Zone. Rex has the exclusive right to earn a 60% interest in the property by completing exploration expenditures of $3,000,000, making cash payments of $500,000 and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to EPL over a four-year period.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Kenorland Minerals Commences Drilling at the Frotet Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2021 summer exploration program at the Frotet Project ("the Project"), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd ("SMMCL").
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals and GoldSpot Discoveries Identify Numerous Drill Targets on the Wilding Gold Project in Central Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, are pleased to report on the results of a property-wide comprehensive data review, compilation and drill target selection on the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding") in Newfoundland using traditional geological and machine learning methods. The results of this exercise identified 54 prospective areas, ranked in order of priority with 10 areas identified as high priority drill targets.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permitting (the 'Drill Permit') from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to extend 2021 drilling onto Idaho Champion's 100% controlled Federal Mining Claims at the Champagne Gold Project ('Champagne') near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.
Business Insider

Avanti Energy Completes Geophyiscal Review at its Aden Helium Project and Identifies First Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (OTCPINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a detailed geophysical review of seismic data, the Company's technical team has confirmed three potential drilling locations on its Aden property located in Southern Alberta. The Aden property is highly prospective for potential helium exploration and the Company is moving forward with its planned Q3/Q4 2021 drilling program.
Nevada Statedallassun.com

Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce that it will be commencing a reverse circulation drilling program of four to six holes at its Tonopah gold project located on the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. The size of the program is driven by limited drill rig availability. This program will focus on a new zone of gold mineralization discovered in drill-hole TG2004 first announced on October 14, 2020.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Provides an Update on Permitting and Geophysics at Its Jefferson Canyon Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to release results of reprocessed geophysics and provide a permitting update for its Jefferson Canyon Project in Nevada. The geophysics coincides well with both the results from historical drilling and the 2020 geochemical sampling program supporting the potential for Jefferson Canyon to become a significant deposit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy