Fury Commences Drilling at the Committee Bay Project in Nunavut

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Fury controls a 270,000-hectare land position, which is situated across a 300-kilometre (km) greenstone belt, with multiple high-grade target centres. The Company's 5,000-metre (m) drill program is designed to expand the defined high-grade mineralization at the Raven prospect, which has historical drill intercepts of 2.8m of 31.1 g/t gold and 5.49m of 12.6 g/t gold [1], and test the potential below the current resource at the Three Bluffs deposit. Fury also plans to conduct surface exploration work at five targets located in the southern half of the belt to advance them to drill stage (Figure 1).