Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Max Pro Spinning Combo
Description and Application: Experience better-than-ever Abu Garcia engineering for maximum performance with the Abu Garcia Max Pro Spinning Combos, which features a custom designed reel seat with integrated polymer grip for ultimate comfort. The 6+1 bearing system produces ultimate smoothness and 24-ton graphite rod construction for awesome sensitivity. The reel features a lightweight machined aluminum spool, Everlast bail system for improved durability, slow oscillation provides even line lay with all types of line—and so much more. The combo comes in 6-foot, 6-inch and 7-foot models, and in 1- and 2-piece versions.www.in-fisherman.com
