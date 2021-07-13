Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Max Pro Spinning Combo

Nothing says fishing like the heady odor of a well-used tackle box. For most anglers, just the smell is enough to get the blood pumping, because when you open your tackle box it means you’re going fishing. The right tackle box will be large enough to carry all of your fishing supplies—lures, pliers, hooks, sinkers, extra fishing line, jigs, and baits—without being overly bulky. It should have plenty of compartments that allow you to organize your gear, keep it from tangling, and have it all easily accessible. These are the best tackle boxes for every angler.