Michigan Wolverines Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 729)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the possible news of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners leaving the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) give their thoughts on the move and what it potentially does for the sport of college football. Is this a leverage play to get Texas and Oklahoma more money in the Big 12? Would the SEC get enough votes to make this a reality? Would this be the beginning of the end of the smaller conferences? Would this force the hand for the Pac 12, ACC & Big Ten? What would the Big 12 end up doing if this happened? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.