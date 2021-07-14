Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SSE) is pleased to announce the continuation of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ('El Mezquite' or the 'Property'). The first seven (7) drill holes are complete and have been submitted to the laboratory, and Layne de Mexico has added a second drill to the Property to aim to complete the 2,475 metres of drilling by the end of next week.