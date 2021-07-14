Cancel
Youngest Billionaire In The World Is A Teenager: Who Is Kevin David Lehmann?

By Renz Soliman
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin David Lehmann inherited his father's 50% stake in German drugstore chain drogerie markt. The drugstore chain currently rakes in more than $12 billion in annual revenue. Lehmann keeps a low profile, and little is known about him and his family. The youngest billionaire in the world right now is...

Celebritiescodelist.biz

18-year-old German pushes Kylie Jenner from the throne

His father’s drugstore shares now make Kevin David Lehmann the world’s youngest billionaire, according to Forbes. Who he is, however, no one knows. The world’s youngest billionaire is neither from the US nor from China. In fact, he comes from Germany: 18-year-old Kevin David Lehmann. According to the business magazine Forbes, he joins a handful of other teenagers in this glamorous ranking. A total of 3.3 billion US dollars it is said to be heavy. Lehmann has thus pushed the social media celebrity and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from the throne. She has led the ranking before. However, Kevin David Lehmann has very little in common with the American celebrity. Lives could hardly be more different.
Businesscodelist.biz

Luminar Technologies: Forbes List: After Scandal Around Kylie Jenner, Austin Russell is the youngest self-made billionaire in 2021 | message

The business magazine Forbes regularly compiles lists of the richest people in the world, giving status to people in various special positions. In 2019, celebrity and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner was called the “youngest self-made billionaire”, a year later she was denied the title again due to a scandal. In the new list of the youngest self-made billionaires in 2021, 23-year-old Jenner, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at around $700 million, must give up her place and title to 26-year-old Austin Russell.
