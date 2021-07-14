Youngest Billionaire In The World Is A Teenager: Who Is Kevin David Lehmann?

His father’s drugstore shares now make Kevin David Lehmann the world’s youngest billionaire, according to Forbes. Who he is, however, no one knows. The world’s youngest billionaire is neither from the US nor from China. In fact, he comes from Germany: 18-year-old Kevin David Lehmann. According to the business magazine Forbes, he joins a handful of other teenagers in this glamorous ranking. A total of 3.3 billion US dollars it is said to be heavy. Lehmann has thus pushed the social media celebrity and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from the throne. She has led the ranking before. However, Kevin David Lehmann has very little in common with the American celebrity. Lives could hardly be more different.