Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Dump truck rolls over on I-78 bridge crossing from N.J. into Pa. All lanes now open. (UPDATE)

By Tony Rhodin
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: All lanes were open by 12:55 p.m., the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission reports. Two westbound lanes had been shut since just after 7 a.m. after a truck crash on the Interstate 78 toll bridge that connects New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the Lehigh Valley. The traffic, which at one point backed up more than three miles, cleared by 1:10 p.m., the DOT said.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 10

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Northampton County, PA
Accidents
Delaware, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, NJ
Delaware, NJ
Traffic
Northampton County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Keyport, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Bridge#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Dot#Rtl Industries#Pennsylvania State Police#Superior Towing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Route 33 car fire melts vehicle, closes overpass (UPDATE)

A Route 33 car fire Tuesday turned a vehicle into a charred metal skeleton and closed the highway and an overpass. Crews with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Co. were called for the car blaze a little before noon on Route 33 North under the Church Road overpass, near the Route 22 interchange.
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Warren Hills grad was killed in Slate Belt crash, coroner says

The 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash last week in Upper Mount Bethel Township was a 2005 graduate of Warren Hills Regional High School, according to his obituary. Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Tuesday identified the crash victim as Nicholas S. Campbell, who lived in the township’s 2200...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

7 tornados now confirmed in Pa. and N.J., weather service says

The National Weather Service is continuing to assess an outbreak of seven tornados confirmed Thursday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The most powerful of those recorded was an EF3, toward the upper range of the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to gauge tornados’ destructive power, the weather service says from its Philadelphia region forecast office in Mount Holly, New Jersey. It struck the Bensalem/Trevose area in Bucks County, with peak winds of up to 140 mph, leaving behind its most intense destruction at car dealerships and an adjacent mobile home park. At least five people were injured.
Warren County, NJPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s National Night Out time, and these officials want to hit all their local parties

National Night Out celebrations return Tuesday to the Lehigh Valley region, and officials in Warren County are going to try to hit all of the parties in their jurisdiction. The idea of National Night Out is to build relationships, under relaxed conditions, between residents, police and other emergency responders. The free annual events generally involve food, giveaways, law enforcement demonstrations and rescue apparatus displays.
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

8 people taken to hospital in crash that closed I-78 East nearly 9 hours

Wednesday’s crash that closed Interstate 78 East for nearly nine hours involved six vehicles, including four tractor-trailers, and sent eight people to the hospital, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. at mile-marker 43.4 in Greenwich Township, Berks County, near the Lehigh County border. A tractor-trailer...
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Public Market receives grant funding for new plaza to complement parking garage

As Easton’s new Fourth Street parking garage is just starting to be constructed, a new outdoor plaza for the Easton Public Market is now in the works to join it. The project was announced on Monday after State Senator Lisa Boscola secured a $300,000 grant through the Keystone Communities Program that went to the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which oversees the market. The Church Street Pedestrian Plaza & Exterior Improvements initiative is part of the garage project.

Comments / 10

Community Policy