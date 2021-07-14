Dump truck rolls over on I-78 bridge crossing from N.J. into Pa. All lanes now open. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: All lanes were open by 12:55 p.m., the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission reports. Two westbound lanes had been shut since just after 7 a.m. after a truck crash on the Interstate 78 toll bridge that connects New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the Lehigh Valley. The traffic, which at one point backed up more than three miles, cleared by 1:10 p.m., the DOT said.www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 10