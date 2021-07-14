Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 04:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County will expire at 5 AM PDT/5 AM MST/ early this morning. The Flash Flood Watch will be allowed to expire. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

