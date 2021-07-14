'Loki' Season 2 Confirmed, But When In the MCU's Timeline of Madness Might It Happen?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki episode 6, "For All Time. Always."]. Meet Kang...kind of! Loki's season finale—not a series finale, as it turns out—brought our main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to the Citadel at the End of Time, where, shockingly, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut, straight-up serving in a purple-and-gold cape combo that makes Doctor Strange look like he works at a Home Depot. It's great, and Majors basically carries 30 minutes of the episode on magnetism alone, but is the Lovecraft Country star playing time-traveler, supervillain, and Fantastic Four relative Kang the Conqueror, as was reported last year along with the news he'd appear in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania? The answer is as complicated as the multiverse itself. Although Majors does drop the word "conqueror" in there, he never mentions the name Kang, instead going by the more enigmatic title "He Who Remains." That happens to also be the name of a comparatively minor Marvel comics character, first appearing in Thor #245 by writer Len Wein and artist John Buscema, who was revealed in those pages to be the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority. That character decidedly does not look like Jonathan Majors. That character looks like this: